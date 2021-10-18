STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra stresses on bridging digital gap for students in rural areas

Students were assessed on the basis of scores obtained, which was a one-way approach to student development.

Published: 18th October 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday stressed on bridging the digital gap in the present era of information and communication technology so everyone can get practical benefit of online education.

He was addressing an online inaugural session of Massive Open Online Courses' (MOOCs') teacher training programme and e-learning organised by Delhi University.

He said the basic objective of the new education policy was an all-round development of the students.

In order to make quality education accessible to everyone from urban to rural areas, special emphasis has been laid on online and digital education in the new education policy, Mishra said.

He said the earlier education system was focused on learning and delivering results.

Students were assessed on the basis of scores obtained, which was a one-way approach to student development, he said.

The governor said the new education policy lays emphasis on such a structure of education which will help the students at different stages of learning.

MOOCs is a web-based free distance education programme that ensures the participation of students from geographically remote areas in the field of education, he explained.

MOOCs and e-learning will open new doors of accessible online education in the context of the new education policy.

Mukul Kanitkar, National Organisation Secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal said that in the era of online education, along with bridging the digital gap, it is also a big challenge to stop digital misuse.

He suggested that we develop educational intranet as an alternative to Internet for educational activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalraj Mishra Rajasthan Rajasthan Governor
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp