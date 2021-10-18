STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Speech-impaired woman raped in Jharkhand's Godda

A 37-year-old speech-impaired widow was allegedly raped by two home guards posted at a Circle Office in Godda district.

Published: 18th October 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GODDA: A 37-year-old speech-impaired widow was allegedly raped by two home guards posted at a Circle Office in Godda district, a police officer said.

The incident took place when the victim along with a seven-year-old girl of the neighbourhood had taken animals for grazing in the ground of the Circle Office under Mehrama police station area on Sunday afternoon.

After reaching home, the woman communicated her ordeal to her mother and neighbours through sign language.

Her relatives and villagers immediately approached the Block Development Officer (BDO) Abhisekh Singh demanding justice.

Meanwhile, one of the accused who had accompanied a Circle Officer to the village was taken into custody for interrogation.

The other culprit is absconding, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shiv Shankar Tiwari said police have taken the incident seriously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godda Godda Rape Godda Crime Jharkhand Jharkhand Crime Jharkhand Rape
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp