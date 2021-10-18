STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three hurt as car drives into Durga puja procession in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal

Roshan Shakya, Surendra Sen and Yash Sahu were injured by the car reversing hastily in a crowded road after the driver had a brawl with a youth whom he had brushed a moment earlier.

accident

A video of the car knocking down the trio and narrowly missing children went viral on social media. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur, a car knocked down people who were part of a Durga idol procession in Bhopal. While three youngsters were hurt in the mishap that took place in Bajaria area on 
Saturday late night, one of them was seriously injured. 

Roshan Shakya, Surendra Sen and Yash Sahu were injured by the car reversing hastily in a crowded road after the driver had a brawl with a youth whom he had brushed a moment earlier. A video of the car knocking down the trio and narrowly missing children went viral on social media. While Sen and Sahu were rendered primary treatment, Shakya was admitted to a private hospital and now stated to be stable.

According to Additional SP (ASP Bhopal Zone I) Ankit Jaiswal, the driver was arrested on Sunday and booked for rash and negligent driving. He added that the probe hasn’t revealed any malafide intention on the part of the driver.

