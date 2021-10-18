Two girls mowed down by cop's car, one dies in Punjab's Jalandhar district

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: One girl died and other was injured after they were run over on Monday by a car driven by a police official.

Both girls were standing on roadside at Dhanewali village on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway when the car hit them.

While one of them died on the spot, the other girl was rushed to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The deceased girl was identified as Navjot Kaur, who was working at a local car showroom.

Sources said the vehicle was driven by Amrit Pal Singh, an inspector posted at the Punjab Armed Police headquarter in Jalandhar. Singh, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of mishap, was arrested later.

Following the mishap, traffic on the highway was blocked by the locals who sat on a dharna. Sources said that as per CCTV footage, the car knocked down the girls even as the victims tried to ran away.