Two more non-locals killed in Jammu and Kashmir, L-G Manoj Sinha vows harsh response

Fayaz Wani

SRINAGAR: Two more non-Kashmiri workers were shot dead in J&K on Sunday in the latest attack targeting civilians. Terrorists entered the rented residence of the Bihari labourers — Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev — in Wanpoh, Ganjipora in Kulgam on Sunday and fired indiscriminately, killing them on the spot. This raises the number of civilian fatalities to at least 12 since the month began.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killings and promised a strong response, saying “We’ll hunt down terrorists, their sympathisers and avenge every drop of innocent civilians blood.” After Sunday’s shootings, which also left another non-local labourer injured but in stable condition, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar purportedly issued an advisory calling on police officials to bring all non-local labourers in their respective jurisdictions to nearest police, CRPF and army establishments.

However, the IGP later denied issuing the order, which went viral on social media, calling it fake. A police official said security in and around the areas where the non-locals are staying has been increased and patrolling intensified. Many non-locals left the Valley since October 5, when the targeted killings by militants started. As per estimates, about 50,000 migrant labourers are living in Kashmir. Meanwhile, the Army is continuing its search for a group of militants hiding in the forests of Poonch district.