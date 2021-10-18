STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We need a cultural renaissance: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu said that there was a need to protect nature, agriculture, culture, arts, traditions, literature, traditional cuisines and ancient heritage.

Published: 18th October 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to 'Sanathana Dharma' as a way of life and not merely concerning a religion, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has appealed to people, irrespective of their caste, creed, language or culture, to live together with mutual respect and in the spirit of brotherhood by sharing and caring.

Addressing the 17th Alai-Balai event hosted by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Jalavihar on Necklace Road on Sunday as the chief guest, Naidu said that there was a need to protect nature, agriculture, culture, arts, traditions, literature, traditional cuisines and ancient heritage passed to us by our ancestors if our civilisation was to flourish with a better future.

Appreciating the efforts of Dattatreya for preserving and promoting the culture, music and folklore, local cuisine and the congenial spirit of Telangana by uniting people through the Alai-Balai annual event, he hoped that the event would bring about a cultural renaissance, which was the need of the hour. 

Reminding people how traditional food habits were changing just as tastes and preferences changed under the influence of western culture, he felt that exercise and traditional eating habits could save our health in these times of a pandemic, which might be reaching its end soon.

Dattatreya expressed happiness to see people from different ideologies and political parties attend the event. He hoped the Chief Ministers of AP and Telangana to come together to solve all problems affecting the people of their respective States.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the special guest for the event, was given a grand welcome as his entrance was marked by local musical instruments being played and dances performed by tribal and local performers. People dressed as tigers, potharajus and oracle recreated the feel of Bonalu festivities.

Better eating habits

Reminding people how traditional food habits were changing under the influence of western culture, the VP felt traditional eating habits could save our health during the pandemic

