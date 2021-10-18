Woman forced to take off burqa in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A woman riding pillion on a scooter was forced to remove her burqa and naqab at Bhopal outskirts by a group of people who suspected that she was travelling with a man from different religion.

Two videos of the episode went viral on Sunday, a day after it took place at Bhopal’s outskirts. As per police sources, the perpetrators suspected the woman to be a Muslim.

However, the identity of the two couldn’t be ascertained. In the videos, the perpetrators can be heard blaming the woman for denigrating Islam and their community. Despite the woman crying and the man pleading not to remove the burqa and naqab, the tormentors, including a woman, force her to do so. Acting on the basis of the viral videos, the police took two accused into preventive custody. The duo was produced before a court on Sunday, which released them on bail.