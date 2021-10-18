STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman thrashes husband's alleged girlfriend in gym in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

Published: 18th October 2021 02:58 PM

By PTI

BHOPAL: Cross complaints were registered with Bhopal police in Madhya Pradesh after a woman hit another woman in a gym suspecting that the latter was having an affair with her husband, the video of the incident going viral on social media, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on October 15 in the capital's Koh-e-Fiza area and the cases were filed on Sunday after the video went viral, he added.

Koh-e-Fiza police station in charge Anil Bajpai on Monday said a 30-year-old woman, along with her sister, reached the gym where her husband was exercising in the presence of his alleged girlfriend and others.

"The woman suspected that her husband was having a relationship with this woman in the gym. She started hitting the latter with shoes while others, including the man, tried to stop her. The entire ruckus went on for 10 minutes. On Sunday, the woman and her husband lodged complaints against each other," he said.

The man, a resident of Noormahal Road here, has denied his wife's allegations and has claimed he does not even know the woman who is being labelled his alleged girlfriend, he said.

Cases were registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Bajpai said, adding that the woman had, earlier, filed a harassment and dowry case against her husband in Shahjahanabad police station here.

The woman has been living with her parents since then, and notices are being served on the couple for interrogation, Bajpai added.

In the 2.15 minute video, the woman in burkha can be seen grappling with her husband first and then assaulting another woman, in gym clothes and sports shoes, standing nearby.

