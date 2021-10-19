STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34 dead as rain batters Uttarakhand, maximum casualties from Nainital

The rescue teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded people from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas. 

Published: 19th October 2021

NDRF team carrying out rescue operations at several waterlogged areas in Rudrapur on Tuesday. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Online Desk

As many as 34 people have died due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, out of which maximum casualties are from the Nainital district.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said the death toll due to rain-related incidents has reached 34 while five persons are still missing. He announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased. 

Those who lost their houses will be given Rs 1.9 lakhs, the CM announced.

The NDRF has deployed 15 rescue teams to evacuate people from flood-hit areas. The rescue teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded people from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas. 

"Rescue operation is in progress and so far, teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded persons from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas," an NDRF spokesperson said.

He said while six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and one team each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh, and Haridwar.

"One team and a sub-team have been deployed in Nainital while one sub-team is placed at Almora," the spokesperson said. The team in Uttarkashi has been stationed to "respond to any contingency and ensure safety of 'yatris' (travellers) of the Char Dham yatra which has been halted temporarily", he added.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also carrying out relief and rescue operations by deploying three Dhruv helicopters at Pantnagar.

Earlier, CM Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

An under-construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, Uttarakhand has been washed away due to a rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.

