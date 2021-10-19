STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andaman MP demands withdrawal of seven-day quarantine rule in Great Nicobar Island

temperature test

Representational Image

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the chief secretary of the union territory administration to withdraw the seven-day quarantine rule in Great Nicobar Island for the convenience of the public.

Rai also requested the administration to schedule a passenger ship with cargo or a cargo ship for Great Nicobar Island in Nicobar district as soon as possible as the people in the island are facing a shortage of potatoes, onions, tomatoes and eggs due to delay in the transfer of cargo from Port Blair to Campbell Bay.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Administration on Monday the Member of Parliament mentioned that he has been informed by residents of Great Nicobar Island that presently the Nicobar district administration is sending all incoming passengers to seven-day long quarantine, while in all other places of this union territory, this seven-day quarantine system has already been withdrawn.

The Indira Point, the southernmost point of India is located in the Great Nicobar Island.

The Congress MP mentioned that at present almost 100 per cent of Islanders have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and a large number of people have got both doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

He said the seven days quarantine rule in Great Nicobar Island is not only causing unnecessary problems to people but also reducing the overall performance of various government departments and offices.

The MP requested the chief secretary to withdraw this seven-day quarantine rule for the convenience of the public and also to schedule a passenger ship with cargo or a cargo ship for Great Nicobar Island.

