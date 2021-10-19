STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Better to go home than to risk our lives': Fear-stricken migrants exit Kashmir amid killings

As many as 12 civilians, including five non-locals, three minority community members and three local Muslims, have been killed by militants in the Kashmir Valley this month.

Migrant workers arrive at Srinagar Railway Station on Monday. Killings of non-residents by militants have spread fear.

Migrant workers arrive at Srinagar Railway Station on Monday. Killings of non-residents by militants have spread fear. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the spate in targeted killings of non-resident labourers by militants in Kashmir, non-locals are leaving the Valley in fear. “We are scared. I am a gol gappe seller. Two gol gappe sellers have been killed here. One of them, Arbind Kumar, who was killed in Iddgah area of Srinagar a few days back was a neighbour in my native village. Now, I am fearing for life and leaving for home,” said Vikas Chaudhary, a Bihar resident.

Many non-local skilled and unskilled labourers have left Srinagar in J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses, cabs and trains for Jammu. Another Bihar resident Ashish Kumar, who is a labourer and staying in Srinagar, said after the targeted killings, his relatives back home were worried about his safety. “On the insistence of my family and on account of the situation, my family and I are leaving for our hometown. It is better to go home than to risk our lives.”

As many as 12 civilians, including five non-locals, three minority community members and three local Muslims, have been killed by militants in the Valley this month. “It is for the first time that non-local labourers are being targeted by militants in Kashmir. It has spread fear,” said Mukesh Kumar of Bihar. He said his family back home were insisting on his return. “I am leaving Kashmir with a heavy heart,” Mukesh said.

Dananjay, another non-local labourer from Bihar, said he was also leaving because of  security worries. An ice cream seller, Dananjay said he had been living in the Valley for six years but never faced such a situation before. Another non-local labourer Manilal Paswan said none forced them to leave the Valley. “We are leaving on our own because of the security situation. Kashmiris have been very hospitable and always treated us with respect,” he added. 

