STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress decides to field 40 per cent of women candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls

Priyanka Gandhi said that the decision is aimed at making women, roughly constituting half the voters, a full-fledged partner in power.

Published: 19th October 2021 10:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses a press conference at UPCC Office, in Lucknow. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Exhorting women to join active politics and fight for their rights, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said 40% of the party’s tickets for the state polls due early next year would go to women. She, however, dodged questions on her own electoral debut, saying she has not taken a call yet. 

Asked whether she would contest from Rae Bareli or Amethi Assembly seat, she said:  “I will have to fight (elections) one day or the other. But for now I haven’t given it a thought.”  Priyanka said 40% was a figure to start off with and the reservation for women could be increased to 50% in future. 

Urging women to participate in politics, she said, “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you.” Accusing the UP government of relegating women power to pension and kitchen, Priyanka said: “Together we will change the politics of the land. The government thinks `2,000 and gas cylinder makes everything OK. We will get strong women candidates and support them. If not now, they will be stronger by the next election.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls congress Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp