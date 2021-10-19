Congress decides to field 40 per cent of women candidates in Uttar Pradesh polls

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Exhorting women to join active politics and fight for their rights, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said 40% of the party’s tickets for the state polls due early next year would go to women. She, however, dodged questions on her own electoral debut, saying she has not taken a call yet.

Asked whether she would contest from Rae Bareli or Amethi Assembly seat, she said: “I will have to fight (elections) one day or the other. But for now I haven’t given it a thought.” Priyanka said 40% was a figure to start off with and the reservation for women could be increased to 50% in future.

Urging women to participate in politics, she said, “No one is here to protect you. Only those who talk about protecting you are protected, but not you.” Accusing the UP government of relegating women power to pension and kitchen, Priyanka said: “Together we will change the politics of the land. The government thinks `2,000 and gas cylinder makes everything OK. We will get strong women candidates and support them. If not now, they will be stronger by the next election.”