STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CRPF jawan found dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

As per the sources, Ranjan, who was from Bihar's Chhapra district, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

Published: 19th October 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by police under section 174 of the CrPC (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: The body of a CRPF jawan bearing a gunshot wound was found in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

Constable Rajeev Ranjan was found dead at the 84th Battalion camp in the Boom Chanderkoot area of the district around 8.40 am, they said.

As per the sources, Ranjan, who was from Bihar's Chhapra district, allegedly shot himself with his service rifle.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated by police under section 174 of the CrPC, they said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

(More inputs awaited)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CRPF Jawan Suicide Assistance
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp