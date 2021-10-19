STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five dead, Char Dham Yatra halted as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

Districts of Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Almora, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Chamoli remain worst affected by incessant showers.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The state Met department has sounded red alert for rains in parts of the state.

The state Met department has sounded red alert for rains in parts of the state. (Representational Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Incessant rains have been lashing parts of Uttarakhand since October 16, forcing the state to temporarily suspend the Char Dham Yatra on Monday. Higher reaches of the hill state, including Darma, Vyas and Johar Valley, have received snowfall of more than six inches in the last 48 hours. 

Earlier, the MeT department issued a warning for three days from October 17. Districts of Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Almora, Nainital, Bageshwar, Champawat, and Chamoli remain worst affected by incessant showers. Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday and assured him of all help.

At least five people, three in Pauri district and two in Champawat district, have died due to rain-induced landslides. Many villagers have said that they have not seen such rainfall in their lifetime. The government has instructed authorities in all 13 districts to take precautionary measures. The government has already deployed 34 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across all districts.

Anil Sharma, assistant commandant from the SDRF who is stationed in Srinagar in Pauri district, said: “We are monitoring the situation and on alert 24x7. Our workforce and equipment are all in place for immediate rescue efforts.”

Hundreds of villagers are stranded following 50 minor landslides that have blocked over 59 connecting roads. More than 200 people trapped in Purnagiri of Champawat district were rescued while over 2,000 pilgrims of Char Dham Yatra were sheltered at safe locations.

Bikram Singh, director of Uttarakhand MeT department said, “The rains are result of western disturbances. This can continue at least till Tuesday evening.” The meteorological department issued a special release on Sunday sounding a red alert for rains in several parts of the state. 

Red alert for more rains
The state Met department has sounded red alert for rains in parts of the state. It advised people living in landslide-prone areas to remain alert

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham Yatra Uttarakhand Rains MeT department
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp