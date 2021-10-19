STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar dies

Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker and BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar died on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Published: 19th October 2021 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar

Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Sukhdev Rajbhar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Sukhdev Rajbhar died here on Monday following a prolonged illness.

Rajbhar, 70, was the speaker of the UP Assembly in the BSP government between 2007 and 2012.

He was an MLA from Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rajbhar always raised issues related to the poor and backward classes.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit also mourned the demise of Rajbhar.

"Former speaker of UP Vidhan Sabha Sukhdev Rajbhar's death is an irreparable loss. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. Your political life dedicated to social justice will always inspire others," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sukhdev Rajbhar Sukhdev Rajbhar Death Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Assembly
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp