Jharkhand gang-rape: Remaining seven accused arrested

The two tribal girls were raped allegedly by 10 men on October 15 evening and the police had earlier arrested two of them, while another accused died by suicide.

Published: 19th October 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 11:02 PM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUMLA: All the remaining seven people, wanted in connection with the gang-rape of two minor cousins in Jharkhand's Gumla district, were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The police picked up the remaining seven accused, aged between 19 and 26 years, from various places of the district on Monday.

The gang-rape took place when the girls along with their 20-year-old male cousin were returning home in Gurdari police station area from a Durga puja fair.

The 10 accused in three motorcycles intercepted them and passed lewd comments at the girls.

As the man protested, the accused assaulted him.

He, however, managed to free himself and rushed to their village to seek help, Gumla Superintendent of Police Ehtesham Waquarib said on Monday.

The miscreants then dragged the two girls to a forest and took turns to rape them.

The accused persons had threatened them with dire consequences if they raised an alarm.

They then beat the victims, took them to another nearby place and raped them again.

The victims could identify two accused who had been arrested and forwarded to jail.

