STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LAC troops to get refresher in Tibetan

The plan is to train one officer from every battalion posted in the forward areas and gradually develop proficiency among young and mid-level officers. 

Published: 19th October 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

There are people of the same tribes living on both sides of the LAC (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

TENGA (ARUNACHAL): Amid a military standoff with China, India has formalized a course on Tibetan language and culture to “amalgamate its troops well with the people of Tibet.”

“We have started a course on Tibetan language and culture through an MoU signed between the Indian Army and Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) and Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, Sikkim,” said a senior Indian Army officer. “A pilot course was completed in March in which 15 Army officers along with JCOs participated. The second course with 20 volunteers will be held in November.” 

CIHCS deputy director Kemo Padu said history, culture, philosophy, politics, demography and geopolitics will be the part of the six-week course vetted by the Army Training Command. The plan is to train one officer from every battalion posted in the forward areas and gradually develop proficiency among young and mid-level officers. 

Explaining the aim of the course, another Army officer said it is aimed at making Indian soldiers understand the nuances of the culture and arm them with the language so that they can mix with the Tibetan population living on the Indian side of the LAC. This will wean the people away from the Chinese propaganda, he said. There are people of the same tribes living on both sides of the LAC

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp