STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh to give Rs 20,500 crore power subsidy to farmers, domestic consumers

It also gave the nod to a scheme under which tribal families in 16 districts would get doorstep delivery of foodgrains from PDS (ration) shops.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

electricity

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to render over Rs 20,000 crore subsidy in electricity rates to domestic and agricultural consumers for 2021-22 financial year. Chaired by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the virtual meeting of the state cabinet cleared the decks for the scheme for domestic consumers, under which,  a maximum bill of Rs 100 will be payable up to the first 100 units on monthly consumption of up to 150 units.

As for the SC/ST below poverty line (BPL) domestic consumers, whose monthly electricity consumption doesn’t exceed 30 units, Rs 100 will be payable on four monthly basis at the rate of Rs 25 per month.  The cabinet also decided to provide relief in electricity rates to agricultural consumers. A flat rate of Rs 750 per horsepower annually will be payable by the consumers of meter-less permanent agricultural pump of capacity up to 10 horsepower. 

A flat rate of `1,500 per horsepower per year will be payable by the consumer of a meter-less permanent agricultural pump with a capacity of more than 10 horsepower. Energy charges, fuel charges and fixed charges will be waived off on permanent and temporary metered agricultural pump combinations. 

Further, free electricity will be provided to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe agricultural consumers of up to 5 horsepower having land up to one hectare. Energy charges and annual minimum charges will be waived off for high pressure lift/group irrigation consumers. In another decision, the state cabinet also approved the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ration Aapke Dwar’ scheme to ensure proper ration supply for poor tribal families in every village in 74 tribal dominated blocks of 16 districts. 

The scheme which will be implemented from next month in the tribal development blocks (except in those blocks where model code of conduct is in force due to by-elections) will benefit tribal families in 7,511 villages.  The days of each month will be fixed by the respective district collector for distribution of ration supply across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh power subsidy
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp