STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More rain in store for Bengal; deluge likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.

Published: 19th October 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

People cross an empty square at the Chowrasta Mall amidst heavy fog in Darjeeling. (Photo | AFP)

People cross an empty square at the Chowrasta Mall amidst heavy fog in Darjeeling. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Met department on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in West Bengal till Thursday morning even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of the state moved to Bihar.

The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.

The Met office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning along with widespread light to moderate rainfall in all districts of the state till Thursday morning.

Jhalong in Kalimpong district received maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 200 mm, the Met said.

Other places which experienced heavy showers during the period are Darjeeling at 170 mm, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm, the Met department said.

The weatherman has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall in that time frame.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal weather Bengal rains Darjeeling Kalimpong
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp