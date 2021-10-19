More rain in store for Bengal; deluge likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Met department on Tuesday said that heavy rainfall is very likely to continue in West Bengal till Thursday morning even as the low-pressure system that developed over the Gangetic Basin in the southern part of the state moved to Bihar.

The weatherman warned of extremely heavy rainfall over Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Alipurduar till Wednesday morning and downpour till Thursday over all sub-Himalayan districts.

The Met office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning along with widespread light to moderate rainfall in all districts of the state till Thursday morning.

Jhalong in Kalimpong district received maximum rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday at 200 mm, the Met said.

Other places which experienced heavy showers during the period are Darjeeling at 170 mm, Pedong and Sukhiapokhri at 150 mm, Canning at 100 mm, Diamond Harbour at 90 mm and Purulia at 80 mm, the Met department said.

The weatherman has warned of landslides in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Kolkata received 37 mm rainfall in that time frame.