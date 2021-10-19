Navjot Singh Sidhu's silence on withdrawal of resignation puzzles Congress leaders

rajesh thakur By

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders are puzzled over the silence of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on the withdrawal of his resignation. Sidhu had resigned as the PCC chief on September 28. Apparently, he had let it be known his unease over the appointments and cabinet reshuffle undertaken by the new CM Charanjit Singh Channi. The very next day, however, he was back on board after an agreement was reached with Channi.

His absence at the wedding ceremony of the CM’s son, however, re-highlighted the tension in the party. Then, after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi and others on October 14 in Delhi, Sidhu claimed that all his “concerns” had been sorted out.

“What he had promised to the party leaders on the withdrawal of resignation has not been followed. Sidhu’s stony silence on the withdrawal of his resignation has baffled the party,” said a leader. Party sources say Sidhu continues to be annoyed with Channi. “Only God knows what he has in his mind,” said a Congress leader about Sidhu’s stance.

All issues will be resolved: Punjab Chief Minister

A day after he met Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said all matters would be resolved. “Be it 13-point, 18-point, 21-point or 24-point, whatever the agenda is will be implemented. No point will be left out. It’s alright that he (Sidhu) has raised the issues We have to implement the party’s ideology, as the party is supreme.’’ Sidhu has been flagging his objections, including the appointment of DGP and Advocate General. A Congress insider said Sidhu held marathon meeting with senior leaders Harish Chaudhary and Krishna Allavaru on Monday. But another meeting with Channi did not take place, the source added. Harpeet Bajwa