Singhu border killing: NCM gives Khattar govt 15 days to file detailed report

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Minorities on Monday sought a detailed report from the Haryana government on the killing of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border. The minorities panel also sought details on the alleged desecration of the holy book of Sikhs. Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities Iqbal Singh Lalpura took suo-moto cognizance of the matter and directed the Haryana government to file a report in the matter within 15 days.

“NCM is seeking a report to be furnished within 15 days from the Chief Secretary, Haryana regarding the details of Holy book which was stated to be desecrated and comments of Jathedhar Akal Takht, Amritsar on the said action of desecration of the Holy Book and the ensuing brutal action by group of Nihangs,” the minorities panel said, in a statement.

The development comes a day after Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh termed the lynching at the Singhu border a result of the failure of rule of law and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident “so that the right side of the Sikh community could be presented to the world.”

In a statement issued on Sunday, Giani Harpreet Singh asked the government and the police not to take it as a matter of law and order in view of the religious sensitivity and emotional seriousness of the matter. He also exhorted the media to refrain from tarnishing the image of Sikhs by showing incomplete aspects of the incident.

Immediate reaction

