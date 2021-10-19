Over 300 people rescued from flood-affected Uttarakhand: NDRF

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the federal force said on Tuesday.

The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state, where 16 people have died in rain-related incidents so far.

The Kumaon region of the hill state has been severely hit by heavy rains, leading to razing of houses and leaving many trapped in the debris.

"Rescue operation is in progress and so far, teams have evacuated more than 300 stranded persons from Udham Singh Nagar district and other flood-affected areas," an NDRF spokesperson said.

He said while six teams are deployed in Udham Singh Nagar, two teams each are stationed in Uttarkashi, Chamoli and one team each in Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Haridwar.

"One team and a sub- team have been deployed in Nainital while one sub-team is placed at Almora," the spokesperson said. The team in Uttarkashi has been stationed to "respond to any contingency and ensure safety of 'yatris' (travellers) of the Char Dham yatra which has been halted temporarily", he added.

The force has also deployed 11 teams in Kerala that have been similarly battered by heavy rains, resulting in floods and landslides over the last few days.

"A 24x7 control room in Delhi is monitoring the situation and is in close coordination with state authorities concerned," he said.