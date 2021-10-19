PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday. The inaugural flight will land at the airport from Colombo carrying 125 dignitaries and Buddhist monks, highlighting the convenience for pilgrims to visit the Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Buddha.

Modi will also speak at a programme at the Buddhist site of Mahaparinirvana Stupa and temple after the inauguration in which Sri Lanka ministers and monks will take part. The programme is being organised by the culture ministry.

The tourism ministry will also hold an event at Kushinagar in which key tour operators handling Buddhist Circuit will participate. “Over 100 Buddhist monks will be special guests at the event. They will be felicitated at the programme too,” said an official of the culture ministry.

According to an estimate of the UP government, the airport is expected to increase tourist inflow by 20 per cent and will lead to creation of more employment opportunities for the locals. The airport, including the developed terminal building spread across 3, 600 sqm, which is equipped to handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

Kushinagar is at the centre of the Buddhist circuit, which comprises pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya. The airport will help in attracting more followers of Buddhism from home and abroad to Kushinagar and will enhance the development of Buddhist theme based circuit.