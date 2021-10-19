Positive narrative to deflect Opposition attack a must: BJP President JP Nadda

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that ground-level feedback would decide the distribution of tickets and that the non-performers would not be spared, BJP chief JP Nadda tasked the national office bearers to build up a positive narrative in the poll-bound states.

The party functionaries holding the charge of the states were asked to activate workers to counter the negative perception being made by the Opposition parties on issues including farmers’ agitations and price rise. Nadda sought set the tone of deliberations by stating that India was closing to log 100 crore vaccinations, which is a key milestone in the backdrop of “pessimism spread by the Opposition parties over India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic”. He specifically pointed out that the Narendra Modi government was pursuing a development agenda despite the Opposition working with a negative mindset.

It was learnt that the deliberations took note of the growing impact of the farmers’ agitations and price rise, with the functionaries being asked to hit ground and hold meetings even in non-poll states to bring the government achievements at the centre stage of the public opinion.

The leaders were told clearly that the BJP would strictly abide by the feedback, including those of polling booth in-charges, who would work in close coordination with the MPs, for deciding poll nominations. It was also stated that the PM’s instructions be strictly carried out while activating the party workers to counter the Opposition plank.

Union Minister G Kishen Reddy is learnt to have given a presentation on “Azadi Mahotsav” and the programmes being planned to commemorate the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh gave a presentation about the organisational activities of the party.