Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to shift base to Lucknow for 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the Uttar Pradesh polls around the corner, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to shift base permanently to Lucknow till elections are held for sending a message that the Congress is serious about its revival plans and looking to connect with people on the ground.

The general secretary in charge for UP, who seemingly succeeded in making a public opinion after the noises she made regarding Lakhimpur Kheri, is looking to engage with people at block and zila panchayat levels in constituencies where the party has performed well earlier.

“She will soon shift her base permanently to UP and will stay put till elections to overlook election campaign, candidate selection, possible alliances and strategy,” said a senior leader. Earlier, several leaders, including those from the opposition, had criticised Priyanka for running the show from Delhi, saying it reflected how much the Congress was serious about the welfare of UP.

On Sunday, Congress senior leader P L Punia said that she will be the face of the party’s election campaign in UP. The Congress’ biggest challenge is lack of support base and almost no organisation in several parts of the states. Sources said that the party is looking to contest about 80-100 seats. There were around 40 seats where it came second and seven were won in 2017, they added.

“On these seats, the party is looking to repeat the candidates and declare the names early. While on other 40 seats, we are looking for strong candidates who can take on the BJP and have some support base also. Priyanka’s strategy will be to focus on these seats and reach out to people to strengthen the party while taking up key issues at the state level,” said a senior UP Congress leader.

Following the positive public opinion after the Lakhimpur Kheri episode, the party is looking to engage with people on the ground. On Saturday, the CWC meeting applauded Priyanka’s stand. Senior leader Rahul Gandhi advised party leaders, workers not delay in reaching out to the affected people.