Raipur Diary: Unicef award for journos, honouring 1971 war heroes and more

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Motorcycle rally in honour of 1971 war heroes

Among the various events held recently in Raipur, a key attraction was the 71 motorcycles that criss-crossed the city, carrying victory flame of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the nation’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The flame — a symbol of valour and sacrifices of the Indian soldiers — was received by Governor Anusuiya Uike at a function in Rajbhawan on October 13. Major programmes held as part of the celebration included an exhibition, children’s paining competition, military band concert, NCC’s patriotic dance drama among others.

BADAL for tribal art, culture, literature launched

Bastar Academy of Dance, Art and Language (BADAL) was launched by the chief minister to facilitate preservation and promotion of folk dance, local dialects, literature and craftsmanship of south Chhattisgarh. The academy has separate divisions for folk songs, folk dance, folk literature, language and Bastar art and craft. The academy will provide training to youngsters from the region besides helping government officers and staff to learn tribal dialects. An MoU was signed between BADAL and Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh to promote these objectives. The academy campus is equipped with a library, recording room, open theatre, dance gallery, changing room, garden and residential area, pathway, exhibition hall and cafeteria.

‘Shooting stars’ emerge from rural areas

Young talents from rural areas of Chhattisgarh got a boost at the state-level shooting competition held in Raipur. The event also reflected that the sports is no longer restricted to the elites. Over 220 entries were received for the contest organised by the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Rifle Association, and 67 contestants, including 16 girls, qualified for the GV Mavalankar competition to be held in Ahmedabad. While felicitating the winners, JSPL executive president Pradeep Tandon said that nurturing talent by spotting the youth at the right age would transform them into medal winners.

Unicef award for journos covering children’s issues

A first-of-its-kind award named ‘Hamar Laikaman Media4Children’ will be given to journalists by the Unicef in Chhattisgarh during the World Children’s Day Week next month. The award is given for exceptional reporting on issues related to women and children. The entries for awards will be judged by a five-member jury. The awards will be given in four categories—print, television and radio, digital news platforms and photojournalism. The awards aim to encourage scribes to highlight children’s issues, success stories and innovations. “It will help create more awareness on child rights in the families and society,” said Job Zachariah, Unicef Chhattisgarh.