Several 'rail roko' protesters booked in Haryana for blocking tracks

Published: 19th October 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers block railway tracks during 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Ghaziabad on Monday.

Farmers block railway tracks during 'Rail Roko Andolan' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Ghaziabad on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Cases have been registered against several people in Haryana for squatting on railway tracks on Monday as part of the six-hour 'rail roko' protest of the farmers.

The cases have been registered by the Railway Protection Force against the protesters, the railway officials said on Tuesday.

The protesters have been booked under various provisions of the Railways Act, they said, adding most of those booked were unknown.

In Sonipat, 100-120 protesters, including four farm union leaders, have been booked, a government railway police official said over the phone.

He said the other people booked were unknown and unnamed in the FIR.

A case has been registered in Ambala as well, an RPF official said.

Farmers in Haryana and some other parts of the country had squatted on rail tracks on Monday as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour 'rail roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The stir had disrupted the movement of trains in both the states, causing inconvenience to passengers who could be seen waiting for at stations for hours with their baggage.

The protest had passed off peacefully in Haryana, the state's police had said.

The impact of the protest was seen in the form of blockades of railway tracks at 47 locations across the state that hindered the movement of trains causing inconvenience to passengers, a Haryana Police spokesperson had earlier said.

