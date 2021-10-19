UP polls: AAP launches public reachout programme in Noida promising free electricity up to 300 units

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party has been reaching out to the voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, promising them free electricity up to 300 units, said party office-bearers.

AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Jadaun said the “free electricity” campaign was launched on 10 October by Sanjay Singh, party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge.

​“Under the campaign, which has got a good response from the people so far, AAP workers are reaching out to the voters in all the three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri,” said Jadaun.

“AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has promised that if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 300 units of electricity will be provided to the people free of cost. Free electricity will be provided to farmers and their outstanding dues would be waived,” Jadaun said in a statement.