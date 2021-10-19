STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP polls: AAP launches public reachout programme in Noida promising free electricity up to 300 units

AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Jadaun said the 'free electricity' campaign was launched on 10 October by Sanjay Singh, party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge. 

Published: 19th October 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Aam Aadmi Party has been reaching out to the voters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, promising them free electricity up to 300 units, said party office-bearers.

AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president Bhupendra Jadaun said the “free electricity” campaign was launched on 10 October by Sanjay Singh, party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge. 

ALSO READ | Congress announcing 40% tickets to women in UP polls 'pure election drama': Mayawati

​“Under the campaign, which has got a good response from the people so far, AAP workers are reaching out to the voters in all the three assembly constituencies -- Noida, Jewar and Dadri,” said Jadaun.

“AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has promised that if the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, 300 units of electricity will be provided to the people free of cost. Free electricity will be provided to farmers and their outstanding dues would be waived,” Jadaun said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP elections Arvind Kejriwal AAP UP Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp