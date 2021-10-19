Uttarakhand government to give Rs 4 lakh to kin of those killed in rain-related incidents

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met people affected by heavy rainfall in Kumaon and Garhwal regions of the state on Tuesday and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those who had lost their lives in the disaster.

Twenty-three people were killed in Uttarakhand and eight went missing on Tuesday mostly in Nainital district as incessant rains continued to lash various parts of the state, especially the Kumaon region, razing houses to the ground and leaving many trapped in the debris.

With 23 deaths reported on Tuesday, the toll in rain-related incidents across Uttarakhand since Monday has risen to 28.

Five casualties had been reported on Monday, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

Dhami, who undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas besides interacting with the disaster-affected people in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar district, said people need to have patience in this hour of crisis.

All necessary arrangements are being made by the state government, he said, adding that there was no need to panic.

The crisis can be overcome with the cooperation of all, he said.

Disaster Management Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, DGP Ashok Kumar, Rudrapur MLA Rajkumar Thukral and senior officials were with the chief minister when he met the affected people in Rudrapur and Kichcha in Udham Singh Nagar district.