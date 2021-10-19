STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand rains: Army called in as toll rises to 16, PM Modi takes stock of situation

Scary visuals of broken roads, landslide debris and animals trying to make their way through the flooded plains kept pouring in from rain-affected parts of the state

Published: 19th October 2021 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sights like these are common in several parts of the state amidst the rains (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The death toll rose to 16 in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as heavy rains continued to batter parts of the hill state. The Char dham yatra remains suspended temporarily due to safety concerns. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday morning to inquire about the situation in the hill state due to heavy rains. 

"Honorable Prime Minister asked me about the situation of the rains in the state and promised every help we need. I assured the Prime Minister that the state government is alert and equipped to deal with any situation. Indian Army along with three choppers has also been called in for help," said Chief Minister Dhami who also did an aerial survey of the affected areas. 

Five more died in Chaukhuta village of Mukteshwar in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Till Monday, six had died due to rain-induced landslides across the state. 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand rains: Around 100 people stranded in resort, rescue ops underway, says DGP

The Indian Army along with helicopters has been called in after reports of nine people going missing came in from Ramgarh of Nainital district.

Prateek Jain, sub-divisional magistrate of Nainital, said, "The Indian Army from Dogra regiment headquarters is coming from Ranikhet. In addition, helicopters are being deployed. We request people to stay at home and be safe."

The state government has already deployed 34 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across 13 districts with high preparedness.

Officials from the Met department issued a yellow alert for Kumaon division. The officials also added that the western disturbance is likely to get weaker by Wednesday bringing some respite. 

Scary visuals of broken roads, landslide debris and animals trying to make their way through the flooded plains kept pouring in from rain-affected parts of the state. 

Meanwhile, the state capital Dehradun is seeing clear skies with bright sunshine.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand rains Char Dham
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp