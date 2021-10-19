Violence erupts during Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi processions in 4 districts of MP injuring 20 including cop, little girl 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Violence erupted during Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi processions (most of them taken without permission) in at least four districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, injuring over 20 persons, including cops and a little girl. Violence was reported from Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone districts.

In Jabalpur, violence was reported from communally sensitive Machhali Market locality under Gohalpur police station area at around 5 pm, after local residents were returning from a mosque after offering prayers.

Despite prohibitory orders being in place in the sensitive area, a group of men started playing loud DJ music in the area, on which the on-duty cops directed them to stop playing the music and leave the area.

The mob present at the spot saw the cops approaching to confiscate the sound equipment and first hurled burning crackers on the police force and later pelted stones on the cops. The on-duty cops resorted to cane charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the violent mob. At least six police personnel and local residents were reportedly hurt in the attack by the mob.

According to Jabalpur SP Siddharth Bahuguna, “The police used tear gas shells and mild force to disperse the mob, after the mob became violent. We’re in the process of identifying the anti-social elements who indulged in violence and suitable legal action will follow suit.”

In Dhar district of West MP, an unruly mob forming part of the religious procession became violent and brought down barricades, after the on duty cops stopped them from progressing ahead on a prohibited route. Police had to cane-charge the mob, after it started pelting stones on police.

Though religious procession had been largely banned, owing to sustained requests by the organizers of the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession in Dhar town, the local administration and police allowed them to take out procession on a short route, instead of their traditional route. But when the procession reached the point where it had been agreed to end, some anti-social elements present in the crowd scuffled with cops and brought down barricades for moving ahead.

“As many as 51 persons have so far been identified and more people are being identified through video footage. Total five cases have been lodged under different IPC Sections, including 147, 188, 29,452, 323,427 and 506 for rioting, prevent government servants from performing their duties, defacement of public property and violating COVID protocols,” ASP-Dhar Devendra Patidar said.

In Barwani district’s Rajpur town, violence erupted during the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession, which was taken out without permission. The violence happened when the other community residents objected to the playing of a controversial song by the DJ music player in the procession. Allegedly, someone from the procession hurled a shoe on those watching the procession.

Subsequently, those forming part of the procession allegedly pelted stones on police and the residents hailing from the other community. The violent mob also damaged shops and houses in the area. At least 10 persons, including the local police station in-charge and a little girl were hurt in the violence.

A case has been registered by police against over 50 persons (out of which 12 are already identified). In Sendhwa town of the same Barwani district, the local police booked 100 persons for taking out the religious procession despite prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrpC being in place in the wake of last week’s communal violence.

In adjoining Khargone district, 5 people were hurt in clashes between two communities in Bediya town over the removal of a religious flag after the Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi procession. Two cross FIRs have been registered by local police on a complaint by both sides.