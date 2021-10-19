STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will free quartet if arrests don’t stop: Nihangs warn Haryana cops

The Nihangs have threatened that they will make sure that the four of their companions who have surrendered in this case will be released by ‘force’ from the police custody.

Published: 19th October 2021 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel with accused Nihang Singh for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at a farmers agitation site in Delhi

Police personnel with accused Nihang Singh for his alleged involvement in the murder of Lakhbir Singh, who was killed at a farmers agitation site in Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Various groups of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) have issued warnings to the Haryana police against arresting the people from their community in connection with the lynching of Scheduled Caste man, Lakhbir Singh, at the Singhu border.

The Nihangs have threatened that they will make sure that the four of their companions who have surrendered in this case will be released by ‘force’ from the police custody. They have demanded that a case of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib be registered against Lakhbir Singh.

The Nihangs have made it clear that now they will not surrender any of their companions. They have openly challenged the Haryana police that if any more arrests are made, they will make sure that those arrested are released.

Nihang leader Baba Ram Singh said: “We have now given the complaint of  sacrilege with the police and asked them to register a case against Lakhbir Singh. If now the police try to arrest any other person in this case we will make sure the four in the police custody are taken out by us. Right now we are cooperating with the police, but it doesn’t mean that we will tolerate any kind of excesses from them.”

Singh added: “It has been six years since the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in Punjab in 2015. However, till date, none of the accused has been arrested and no legal action taken against anyone. If anyone now tries to do it again then we will punish him or her as Lakhbir Singh was punished.”

Sources said that various groups of Nihangs had earlier held a meeting at the Singhu border.  After the meeting, both Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet Singh of Fategarh Sahib had surrendered before the police on Saturday after another Nihang leader Baba Amandeep Singh spoke to Baba Ram Singh on the issue.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nihangs Haryana police Singhu Border Lynching Lakhbir Singh
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp