Will free quartet if arrests don’t stop: Nihangs warn Haryana cops

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Various groups of Nihangs (Sikh warriors) have issued warnings to the Haryana police against arresting the people from their community in connection with the lynching of Scheduled Caste man, Lakhbir Singh, at the Singhu border.

The Nihangs have threatened that they will make sure that the four of their companions who have surrendered in this case will be released by ‘force’ from the police custody. They have demanded that a case of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib be registered against Lakhbir Singh.

The Nihangs have made it clear that now they will not surrender any of their companions. They have openly challenged the Haryana police that if any more arrests are made, they will make sure that those arrested are released.

Nihang leader Baba Ram Singh said: “We have now given the complaint of sacrilege with the police and asked them to register a case against Lakhbir Singh. If now the police try to arrest any other person in this case we will make sure the four in the police custody are taken out by us. Right now we are cooperating with the police, but it doesn’t mean that we will tolerate any kind of excesses from them.”

Singh added: “It has been six years since the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib had taken place in Punjab in 2015. However, till date, none of the accused has been arrested and no legal action taken against anyone. If anyone now tries to do it again then we will punish him or her as Lakhbir Singh was punished.”

Sources said that various groups of Nihangs had earlier held a meeting at the Singhu border. After the meeting, both Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet Singh of Fategarh Sahib had surrendered before the police on Saturday after another Nihang leader Baba Amandeep Singh spoke to Baba Ram Singh on the issue.

