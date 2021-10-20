AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi asks Centre to stop India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the Narendra Modi government for allowing the Indian cricket team to play Pakistan in the T20 World Cup when nine Indian soldiers and several civilians had been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. The match is scheduled for October 24.

Wondering why Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Intelligence Bureau couldn't prevent the killings, he criticised the Centre for failing to counter terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir. Owaisi also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Chinese aggression and on sky-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

Responding to the issue of Muslim girls being attacked when found with males from other religions in recent times, he questioned what right anyone had to do so.

"If a Muslim wearing a burkha is found with a Muslim man there is no problem. But if a Muslim girl is found with a man from other religion it becomes an issue. Are we living in 1969 or 2021," he wondered, opining that nobody had the right to prevent people from falling in love.