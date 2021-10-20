STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah assures help for Maharashtra sugar mills

Co-operative-based sugar factory issues were discussed. Officials said Shah assured the delegation that steps would be taken. 

Published: 20th October 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to media representatives, at his residence in New Delhi, Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI:  Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a meeting with leaders from Maharashtra on issues pertaining to the sugar industry and ensured all possible help from the Central government to revive the industry in the state. Co-operative-based sugar factory issues were discussed. Officials said Shah assured the delegation that steps would be taken. 

Union Minister of State for Coal, Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation BL Verma, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Madan Bhosle and Harshvardhan Patil, along with MLA Rahul Kul, MLC Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik  attended the meeting. The meeting is significant in terms of the government’s concern towards sugar mills.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had in August approved fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by mills for the 2021-22 season. Maharashtra co-operative sugar factories demanded the financial package and relief in income tax, according to officials. Sugar factories in Maharashtra have to pay Rs 10,000 crore as income tax. The factories are facing difficulties in paying taxes due to drought, Covid and rain.

Fadnavis said a number of decisions were taken in the meeting. He said the main demand was for a permanent solution to the tax issues of factories that are paying more than FRP to farmers. “Most of these are old problems. However, Amitbhai Shah ensured solutions to these problems. The government wants to resolve the issues through a tripartite agreement with oil companies regarding the ethanol projects. We also discussed the debt restructuring of sugar factories that will help them to come out from the crisis,” Fadnavis said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah sugar factory Maharashtra sugar mills sugar mills
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp