Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC against bail denial by NDPS court, hearing on Thursday

MUMBAI: A special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court here on Wednesday refused bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two other accused in the cruise ship drugs case. While denying bail to the 23-year-old and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, the court observed that Khan’s WhatsApp chats revealed he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”.

The court also said there was a mention of “bulk quantity and hard drugs” in his WhatsApp chats, showing that Khan was in contact with drug dealers. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances,” it added. After his bail plea was rejected, Khan moved the Bombay High Court. The matter is likely to be mentioned before Justice N W Sambre on Thursday seeking urgent hearing.

The special NDPS court said the evidence on record shows the accused persons are part of a larger network. The court also considered the prosecution’s argument that since the accused are influential persons, they are likely to tamper with the evidence in case they are released on bail. Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. While Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women’s prison in the city.