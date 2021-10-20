STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aryan Khan moves Bombay HC against bail denial by NDPS court, hearing on Thursday

The appeal is likely to be mentioned by Aryan Khan's lawyers on Thursday before a single bench of Justice N W Sambre.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. (Photo | AP)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court here on Wednesday refused bail to Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two other accused in the cruise ship drugs case. While denying bail to the 23-year-old and his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha, the court observed that Khan’s WhatsApp chats revealed he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”.

The court also said there was a mention of “bulk quantity and hard drugs” in his WhatsApp chats, showing that Khan was in contact with drug dealers. “There is prima facie material showing that accused No 1 was in contact with persons dealing in prohibited narcotic substances,” it added.  After his bail plea was rejected, Khan moved the Bombay High Court. The matter is likely to be mentioned before Justice N W Sambre on Thursday seeking urgent hearing.

ALSO READ : Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail; gets Rs 4,500 via money-order

The special NDPS court said the evidence on record shows the accused persons are part of a larger network. The court also considered the prosecution’s argument that since the accused are influential persons, they are likely to tamper with the evidence in case they are released on bail. Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested on October 3 for alleged conspiracy, possession, consumption, purchase and trafficking of drugs. While Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women’s prison in the city. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp