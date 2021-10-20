STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBSE to allow change in city of exam centre for first term class 10, 12 board exams

'It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else,' said CBSE Examination Controller

Published: 20th October 2021 04:37 PM

students, examinations, board exams, exam preparations, CBSE, school students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Class 10 and 12 students who are not in the same city where they had taken admission will be allowed to request a change in the city of examination centre for first term board exams beginning next month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.

"It has come to the notice of the board that some students are still not in the city of their school where they had taken admission and are residing somewhere else.

In view of the above, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform the students to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre.

Schools will follow instructions given by the CBSE to forward the request to the board in an online system," said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

"Accordingly, all students and schools are requested to remain in touch with the CBSE's website. As soon as the students are informed in this regard, they can make the request to their school within the schedule which will be of short duration.

No requests after the schedule will be accepted by the board for change of examination centre city," he added.

The first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 are scheduled from December 1.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools, though the question paper will be provided by the board.

