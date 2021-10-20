STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is best performing CM: Governance index

The index report attributed Baghel's popularity to a number of welfare schemes introduced by the state government. 

Published: 20th October 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 03:03 PM

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is the best performing Chief Minister in the country, as per the C-Voter governance index.

The chief minister has received the highest popularity rating among CMs of states. The index report attributed Baghel's popularity to a number of welfare schemes introduced by the state government. 

Recent schemes such as Mahatari Dular Yojana under which the government will be providing free education to children studying in private schools, who lost their guardian/parents to Covid-19, were appreciated by all. The government will bear the entire expenses of their education.

The report says that the chief minister is popular among the masses because of his decision-making ability and CEO style working. 

In Chhattisgarh, 94% of the people are happy with the chief minister's performance.

Comments

