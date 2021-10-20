STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian: Two LeT militants killed, three security personnel injured

IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of the carpenter Sageer Ansari on Saturday last.

Published: 20th October 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur recently was among two utltra killed, while three security personnel were injured in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said one of the slain ultras has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of the carpenter Sageer Ansari on Saturday last.

Giving details of the encounter, officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The officials said two ultras of The Resistance Front (TRF) , a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Toiba, have been killed while three security force personnel sustained injuries in the operation. In a tweet, the IGP said, "One of the killed #terrorists has been #identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020. So far, 15 terrorists have been #neutralised in 2 weeks".

"Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP.

Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF)," Kumar tweeted.

However, in another tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police clarified that the name of the carpenter was Sageer Ahmad Ansari.

"Kindly read, Sageer Ahmad Ansari S/O Bindo Hussain Ansari R/O Saharanpur, UP. Inconvenience regretted. @JmuKmrPolice," it said in the tweet.

Ansari was gunned down on Saturday in a south Kashmir village where he had been working as a carpenter for the last couple of years.

Kashmir has witnessed a spate of targeted civilian killings that has triggered an exodus of migrant labourers who are queuing up outside bus and train stations to return home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Let Militant Shopian
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp