Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh says will launch his own party, open to seat arrangement with BJP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh is floating his own political party. He may enter into an alliance with BJP, but that will depend on the satisfactory resolution of the three farm laws. Also, his new outfit will tie up with like-minded parties such as Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat).

Talking to TNIE over phone from Delhi, Amarinder said, “In the coming days I am forming my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people and we can have an alliance with BJP. But it will only happen if the farmers’ issue is sorted out in the farmers’ interest. I am confident this should be resolved soon.

Besides the seating sharing with BJP, we will also have tie-ups with like-minded parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukat). I will not rest until I secure the future of my people and my state. Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake. The battle for Punjab’s future is on.”

Asked what will be the name of his outfit, Amarinder remarked, “You will soon come to know about it.” On how many seats his party will fight in the upcoming elections, Amarinder said they will fight in all Assembly seats. On how many seats will be given to BJP and SAD (Sanyukat), he said, “It is too early to say.’’

Amarinder had announced he would be leaving Congress and also said that he will not be joining BJP. SAD (Sanyukat) was recently formed by senior ‘rebel’ SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura. Dhindsa is the president of this party, Brahmpura is the patron. Dhindsa had indicated that his party could think of an alliance if Amarinder floats his political party. Amarinder is on a third trip to the national capital since he reigned as Punjab Chief Minister on September 18. He had met Union home minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval last month.