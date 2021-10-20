STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

The girder of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bharat Nagar in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Tuesday, an official said.

Published: 20th October 2021 12:29 AM

Flyover

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NAGAR: The girder of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bharat Nagar in Kalamna area of Nagpur on Tuesday, an official said, adding that no injury was reported due to the incident.

The incident occurred at 9.15 pm on a bridge that will connect MB town to Kalamna market, he said.

"The girder suddenly caved in and collapsed on to the road from the pillar.

The bridge is being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)," he added.

