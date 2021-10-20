STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jharkhand government says workers got due payment from L&T following its intervention

On October 8, the skilled workers contacted the State Migrant Labour Control Room and gave details of their problems.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government has claimed that 12 skilled workers from Gumla district, who had worked in east Mumbai projects of engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro but did not receive their remunerations, have got due payment after intervention of the state administration.

Hailed from Bagesera village in Palkot block, the labourers had faced hardship due to non-payment of their wages during the lockdown and contacted the state government officials who helped them to get their dues.

"All of them were trained in Khunti's Kalyan Gurukul. They went to Mumbai to work in the L&T projects as carpenters but wages were not paid to them since the lockdown due to which they faced hardship," a statement issued by the government on Tuesday said.

"A representative of the control room spoke to a manager of L&T. The company paid over Rs 1.83 lakh to the labourers," it said. When contacted, the company spokesperson did not make any comment on it.

The workers expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta and officials of the State Migrant Control Room.

All the skilled labourers are presently in Mumbai and working in the company, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L&T Jharkhand
Comments

