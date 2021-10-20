STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT releases 6 photos of lynching suspects announce ‘rewards’ for info

The pictures released by the SIT show a few men with sticks and black flags in their hands near burning vehicles.

Published: 20th October 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

Villagers watch a burnt car which ran over and killed farmers on Sunday, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While probing into the mowing down of four farmers in the Lahikmpur Kheri violence case, the special investigation team (SIT) of UP Polie released six photographs of suspects who had allegedly ‘lynched’ three BJP workers after the farmers’ death on October 3. 

It has also announced cash rewards -- without mentioning the amount --for information about the suspects and assured that the identity of the informers will be protected.

The pictures released by the SIT show a few men with sticks and black flags in their hands near burning vehicles. The SIT said sharing the pictures may amount to violation of rights and something that may put these men at risk. 

As per the highly placed sources, police are trying to ascertain the nature of the attack on the convoy led by MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. Primarily, the SIT wants to establish if the attack on the convoy was ‘intentional or an act of retaliation.

SN Sabat, additional director general (Lucknow zone), however, said, “It is a legal process which we normally follow in all other cases as well.” As per the sources, among the photos, while some faces are local, others may be from adjoining districts including Pilibhit and Bahraich, etc. The sources also claimed that the photos were taken out from the video clips which the SIT got from various sources.

“Both the FIRs are under scanner. After the release of photos, witnesses have started arriving at the crime branch office to record their statements. Around five witnesses recorded their statements on Wednesday,” said Upendra Agarwal, DIG heading the SIT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakhimpur violence case Lakhimpur violence Lakhimpur
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp