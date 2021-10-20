Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT releases 6 photos of lynching suspects announce ‘rewards’ for info

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While probing into the mowing down of four farmers in the Lahikmpur Kheri violence case, the special investigation team (SIT) of UP Polie released six photographs of suspects who had allegedly ‘lynched’ three BJP workers after the farmers’ death on October 3.

It has also announced cash rewards -- without mentioning the amount --for information about the suspects and assured that the identity of the informers will be protected.

The pictures released by the SIT show a few men with sticks and black flags in their hands near burning vehicles. The SIT said sharing the pictures may amount to violation of rights and something that may put these men at risk.

As per the highly placed sources, police are trying to ascertain the nature of the attack on the convoy led by MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. Primarily, the SIT wants to establish if the attack on the convoy was ‘intentional or an act of retaliation.

SN Sabat, additional director general (Lucknow zone), however, said, “It is a legal process which we normally follow in all other cases as well.” As per the sources, among the photos, while some faces are local, others may be from adjoining districts including Pilibhit and Bahraich, etc. The sources also claimed that the photos were taken out from the video clips which the SIT got from various sources.

“Both the FIRs are under scanner. After the release of photos, witnesses have started arriving at the crime branch office to record their statements. Around five witnesses recorded their statements on Wednesday,” said Upendra Agarwal, DIG heading the SIT.