STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Minister Satej Patil's photo used with 'gramsevak' caption in CBSE book, claims his office

Satej Patil's photograph from a public function has been used with the caption calling him 'gramsevak' in the CBSE's Social Science book for class 3.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil's photograph from a public function has been used with the caption calling him 'gramsevak' in the CBSE's Social Science book for class 3, a release from the minister's office has claimed.

"Minister of State for Home Satej Patil's photograph from a public function has been printed with a caption calling him Gramsevak in a CBSE book. The picture has been printed on the page 70 in a lesson on the duties and importance of Gram Panchayat. The lesson is in the Social Science book of class 3," it said.

Patil's personal assistant Prashant Patil has sent an email to CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) chairman Manoj Ahuja demanding the immediate removal of the photograph, the release stated.

"It is surprising that the reputed central board has printed the photograph without any verification. Patil is a senior Congress leader and reputed politician from Maharashtra. He has been serving his second term as a minister and has been a member of the Legislative Council. No wrong history should be taught to the children of this country. We hope the error is rectified by the board immediately," an official from the minister's office said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satej Patil CBSE Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp