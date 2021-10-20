Meghalaya: No fresh COVID death, 79 new cases push tally to 83,158

By PTI

SHILLONG: The COVID-19 death toll in Meghalaya remained at 1,439 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, while 79 fresh infections pushed the tally to 83,158, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 45 were recorded in East Khasi Hills district, 23 in West Khasi Hills and six in South West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya now has 761 active cases, while 80,958 people have recovered from the disease, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

The state has conducted over 11.26 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, he said. Over 16.62 lakh people have been inoculated in the state with over 5,71,820 of them having received both doses of vaccines, War added.