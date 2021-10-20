STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 102.4 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states: Centre

The Centre is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said.

NEW DELHI: More than 102.4 crore (102,48,12,565) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and Union territories so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 10.78 crore (10,78,72,110) balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states, it added.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to the states for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive against the viral disease, the Centre has been supporting the states by providing them vaccines for free, the ministry said.

In the new phase of universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and Union territories, it added.

