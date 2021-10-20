STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar international airport, says aviation sector getting new energy

The airport has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore and the new terminal building is spread across 3,600 square metres.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kushinagar international airport

By PTI

KUSHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Kushinagar international airport, which is an endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world as well as facilitate travel of pilgrims to the final resting place of Lord Buddha.

Kushinagar is the final resting place of Gautama Buddha where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death and is among the most important pilgrim spots for Buddhists.

The new airport, built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, is part of the government's endeavour to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world.

After inaugurating the airport, Modi said it will boost connectivity and tourism, while also helping develop an entire economic ecosystem in the region and create new job opportunities.

He said the government's special attention to the development of places associated with Lord Buddha and developing Kushinagar are among the top priority areas for the UP and central governments.

Referring to the recent decision to privatise Air India, Modi said the country has taken a big step related to Air India so that its aviation sector should run professionally, and convenience and safety should be given priority.

"This step will give new energy to the aviation sector of India," the prime minister said and also referred to the reforms related to the opening of defence airspace for civil use.

On the newly launched 'PM Gatishakti- National Master Plan', Modi said this will not only improve the governance, but it will also be ensured that whether it is road, rail, or plane, they support each other and increase each other's capacity.

On the UDAN scheme, he said more than 900 new routes have been approved in the last few years, out of which air service has started on more than 350.

Besides, more than 50 new airports or those which were not in service earlier have been made operational, he added.

The new Kushinagar airport's terminal building is spread across 3,600 square metres.

It has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The new terminal can handle 300 passengers during peak hours.

The airport will help in attracting more followers of Buddhism from home and abroad to Kushinagar and will enhance the development of a Buddhist theme-based circuit, according to the aviation ministry.

"Journey of Lumbini, Bodhgaya, Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Rajgir, Sankisa and Vaishali of Buddhist circuit will be covered in lesser time," the civil aviation ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kushinagar International Airport
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp