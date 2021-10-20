Punjab Deputy CM Randhawa alleges conspiracy to sully farmers' agitation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of a Nihang leader with Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar three months back has raised many eyebrows. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister-Cum-Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said: “There appears to be a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the farmers’ stir.”

Randhawa was referring to the recent incident of the lynching of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border. He promised complete justice saying the government would go to the bottom of the case and identify and expose the conspirators behind the incident.

He said: “In view of the recent disclosures about one of the Nihang leaders having already been in touch with the central government and Union Agriculture Minister N S Tomar in particular, the lynching incident has now taken an entirely different turn. The same Nihang leader is now defending the main accused in Lakhbir Singh’s murder.”

“Lakhbir Singh belonged to Cheema Kalan village and was very poor. We need to find out as to who lured him to Singhu border and who paid for his travel as he could not even afford his meals,” the Deputy CM observed while adding that he had instructed the local administration to find out under what circumstances he was taken away from his home in Cheema Kalan village to Singhu border. Randhawa said: “In view of the recent photographic evidence available, the Nihang leader will also need to explain as in what capacity he had met Tomar.”