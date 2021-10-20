STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Deputy CM Randhawa alleges conspiracy to sully farmers' agitation

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister-Cum-Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh was referring to the recent incident of the lynching of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border.

Published: 20th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Photo| Instagram/ @sukhjinderrandhawaofficial)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The meeting of a Nihang leader with Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar three months back has raised many eyebrows. Punjab Deputy Chief Minister-Cum-Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said: “There appears to be a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the farmers’ stir.”

Randhawa was referring to the recent incident of the lynching of Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border. He promised complete justice saying the government would go to the bottom of the case and identify and expose the conspirators behind the incident.

He said: “In view of the recent disclosures about one of the Nihang leaders having already been in touch with the central government and Union Agriculture Minister N S Tomar in particular, the lynching incident has now taken an entirely different turn. The same Nihang leader is now defending the main accused in Lakhbir Singh’s murder.”

“Lakhbir Singh belonged to Cheema Kalan village and was very poor. We need to find out as to who lured him to Singhu border and who paid for his travel as he could not even afford his meals,” the Deputy CM observed while adding that he had instructed the local administration to find out under what circumstances he was taken away from his home in Cheema Kalan village to Singhu border. Randhawa said: “In view of the recent photographic evidence available, the Nihang leader will also need to explain as in what capacity he had met Tomar.”

TAGS
Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Farmers Protest
