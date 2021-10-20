Rajiv Gandhi's rule as PM was a golden era: Former Karnataka CM Veerappa Moily

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily on Tuesday described late Rajiv Gandhi's five-year prime ministerial tenure (1984-1989) as the golden era of India. The Congress leader was speaking at Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Divas at Charminar in Hyderabad where he was honoured with Sadbhavana Award instituted by Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration Committee.

Sadbhavana Divas is an annual event in memory of Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavana Yatra. It was started 31 years ago this day in the twin cities to promote amity among various sections of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Moily said that Rajiv Gandhi was a leader who had laid down his life for the nation. He had single-handedly solved the problems faced by people in Assam, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Moily said.

The hallmarks of Rajiv Gandhi's rule were development, unity, peace and communal amity. He had raised the bar on ethical values in politics, the former chief minister said. Moliy predicted that the Congress would stage a comeback in Telangana in 2023.

Those who spoke included TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and leaders Madhu Yashki, Shabbir Ali and Ponnala Lakshmaiah.