STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi party has moved from Samajwad to Pariwarwad: PM

Highlighting benefits of 'double engine' government in UP, he said over Rs 80,000 crore has been transferred in bank accounts of farmers in the state so far.

Published: 20th October 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KUSHINAGAR: In a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it has moved away from the ideology of Ram Manohar Lohia with its leaders practising 'Pariwarvad' instead of 'Samajwad'.

The prime minister made the jibe while addressing a rally after inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh fourth international airport at Kushinagar near the site of Gautam Buddha's Mahaparinirvana, besides laying foundation stones of several projects.

UP is not limited to giving maximum number of PMs but being the birth place of Lord Rama, Lord Krishna and many other legendary figures, it has a pristine history, the prime minister remarked in his address.

Highlighting benefits of 'double engine' government in UP, he said over Rs 80,000 crore has been transferred in bank accounts of farmers in the state so far.

Modi also praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for dealing sternly with criminals and land grabbers and also facilitating vaccination of more than 12 crore people so far. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Samajwadi Party
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp