STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tobacco tax guidelines under lens of expert group

The Union health ministry has set up an expert group to review the taxation policy for tobacco products, taking into account its implications on public health. 

Published: 20th October 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image of tobacco used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union health ministry has set up an expert group to review the taxation policy for tobacco products, taking into account its implications on public health.  The panel has been tasked with developing a proposal for comprehensive tax policy for tobacco products that will be crucial for the pricing policy of these products ahead of the 2022-23 Union budget.

Apart from senior bureaucrats in the health ministry, representatives from Niti Aayog, GST Council, WHO India National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and a health economist are also members of the group.

The panel will analyse the existing tax structure for all forms of tobacco and develop a roadmap for tobacco tax policy and recommend immediate steps to make India MPOWER compliant. MPOWER is an acronym of six measurable and proven tobacco-demand reduction measures and includes bans on smoking in public places and tobacco advertising as well as taxes that amount to 70% of the retail price of cigarettes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union health ministry taxation policy Tobacco taxation policy Tobacco tobacco tax
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp